One person dead, four injured in three separate shootings overnight in KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City police are investigating three separate shootings that happened Tuesday night.

Police say the shootings happened within a 90-minute period. One person died and four others were injured.

The first shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. at a home near 80th and Brooklyn. Police said there was a disturbance between two people.

When officers responded, they found a man inside with a gunshot wound. EMS declared him dead on the scene. Officials have not yet released his identity.

Crime scene investigators spent hours collecting evidence while detectives talked to witnesses to piece together what led up to the shooting. Police have not yet released any suspect information.

The second shooting happened just one hour later near I-435 and Oldham Road. Police said two people sustained gunshot wounds. One of those two victims is currently fighting for their life.

Then 30 minutes after, the third shooting happened near Independence and Bales. Two people were injured.

If you have any information that can help police in any of these shooting, call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.