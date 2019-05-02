Power of Prayer seeks to counter urban core violence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A rash of shootings overnight is prompting a coalition of Christians to pray Thursday morning, for an end to bloodshed at some of the city's crime hot spots.

The prayer caravan ended its tour at City Hall by calling on a higher power to help government leaders make our city safer.

Four people wounded overnight and one killed is just the latest example of what these church members call an epidemic of violence that needs to be countered by the power of prayer.

As part of the National Day of Prayer in America, urban core church members calling themselves Violence Free KC are moving out on buses to pray at some the city's most problem-plagued locations.

They first stopped at Independence Plaza Park. That's near where two people were shot overnight along Independence Avenue.

"We have a philosophy that we need to go to the places where the needs are the greatest," said Mike Bobbitt of Second Mile Ministries. "If we go to the places where the needs are the greatest, that's where the prayer needs are the greatest. We pray for people, the families of people who are killed in those various areas."

The prayer caravan also stopped outside Central High School, which has had a high-profile shooting, and at 39th Street and Prospect Avenue, which some call the center of the urban core.

The idea is to move prayer vigils out from behind the safe spaces of church sanctuaries and actually try to engage with folks on these street corners.

Members of the group hope to convince those they encounter to choose a peaceful and respectful path for their lives and help make the city safer for everyone.