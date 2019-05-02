Stung by a contractor, homeowners delighted by Lee’s Summit company that follows through on job

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- Good fortune descended on Rony Guardiola's home.

For about a week, the old siding that had protected his Independence home for more than 30 years was torn off, rotten wood was replaced and new siding was installed. All for free.

Integrity Roofing, Siding and Windows of Lee's Summit offered its help after FOX4 Problem Solvers told them how a Jackson County contractor with a history of trouble had taken $8,000 from Guardiola more than a year ago to replace his siding, but never did a lick of work. That contractor, Bounmy Saudy, is part of the FOX4 Problem Solvers Hall of Shame.

But back to the good news.

"Mr. Guardiola unfortunately went through a terrible experience with a contractor so we were able to be that tool that came along side Mr. Guardiola that will hopefully restore some of his faith in contractors," said Blake Clarkson, one of the owners of Integrity.

Integrity transformed the Guardiola home with light maple siding to the delight of Guardiola and his wife Rosa.

"God bless you," said Rosa Guardiola. "You know I come back to life every time I look at this house."

Her husband agreed, "It looks amazing."

Integrity was one of two companies to offer help after the Guardiolas story aired last year. The other company, RPM Guttering, replaced all of the family's gutters for free, as Problem Solvers reported last year.