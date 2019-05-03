× Blade and Timber moving from West Bottoms to Power and Light District

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The popular Blade and Timber Axe Throwing company will soon move from the West Bottoms to the Power and Light District.

The company announced that the move to 1303 Baltimore Ave., which is on the west side of Power and Light, will happen towards the end of summer.

The new location is across from the Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland and adjacent to Yard House.

At the new location they will have 11 throwing lanes, drinks, darts and yard games.

“We work each day to grow Blade & Timber as a brand focused on bringing people together for a remarkable experience,”Co-Founder Matt Baysinger said in a news release. “This new location is a huge step to bring our Kansas City community a top-of-the-line axe throwing experience.”

Blade & Timber opened in 2017. The West Bottoms location was the company’s first. Since then, they’ve opened six locations across the United States.

FOX4’s Pat McGonigle tried it out when it first arrived in Kansas City.

