Chiefs’ draft picks, undrafted free agents heading to rookie minicamp this weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Chiefs will host rookie minicamp this Saturday through Monday. Their six draft picks and many undrafted free agents and mini-camp invitees will get acclimated to the team.

The offensive players drafted are excited to be teammates with Patrick Mahomes.

"Seeing Patrick Mahomes, watching him play the way he did, you know, I think any receiver would be lucky to be on the same field with him and catch passes from him, and I think I'm grateful to be in that position," first-round draft pick Mecole Hardman said.

"Crazy, you talk about somebody changing the game -- he's throwing no look passes, side arm. He's doing basketball passes on the field," Darwin Thompson of Utah State said. "It'll be a great opportunity for me. I'm excited. Just like Steph Curry changed basketball, shooting the ball from half court. Kids are going to be throwing no look passes, just changing the game."

Defensively, the new draft picks look to make an immediate impact.

Western Illinois defensive lineman Khalen Saunders is known for his back-flipping ability.

"It showed athleticism and showed off my frame," he said. "I'm not really supposed to flip like that, so I think it got a lot of publicity from showing athleticism and showing that I'm a little bit unique from the average defensive lineman."

Juan Thornhill of Virginia and Rashad Fenton of South Carolina will try to help impact the secondary.

"I want to prove that not only as a complete cornerback but as a complete athlete, just being able to bring more to the table and being a lockdown corner," Fenton said. "I feel I was able to prove that during my time at South Carolina."

The Chiefs have added Jamal Custis, an undrafted free agent receiver from Syracuse, to their lineup. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports Curtis will receive $100,000 in guaranteed money.

The Chiefs' veterans will begin OTAs the week of May 20.