Dover is important for two drivers trying to turn the 2019 season around

DOVER, DE – It has been a minute since Jimmie Johnson was able to make the trip to victory lane. So it may be a good thing the cup series is headed to Dover this weekend, the site of Johnson’s last win all the way back in 2017. Johnson is in the middle of one of the most serious victory droughts in his career. Johnson was dominant from 2006 until 2016 with seven championships and only finishing outside the top ten once in that stretch, that was 11th in 2014.

During that time Johnson’s domination was felt at Dover. In the same ten year stretch he picked up 8 of his 11 victories at the Delaware track. To go along with the 11 wins there are 17 top five’s, 24 top 10’s and a driver rating 114.4.

With all of those amazing statistics at Dover you might think that he would be an automatic for the win, but Jimmie comes to Dover for the first time without long-time crew chief, Chad Knaus. The new partnership of Jimmie Johnson and Kevin Meendering have produced the results that they have wanted this year, but Dover just may be the track that turns this season around for Johnson.

Another driver looking to turn around his season is Kevin Harvick. Harvick has been a regular in the top four the last five seasons with one championship, two second place finishes and two fourth place finishes. So far this season the No. 4 team has a best finish of fourth. This is by no means a drought like Johnson’s, it was just last year that Harvick picked up the victory in the spring race at Dover.

It may be a good thing that the Penske/Gibbs string was broken last week by Chase Elliott, but you will still have to look at Kyle Busch or Martin Truex, Jr. to be very competitive this weekend in Dover.

Whatever happens in Dover you can get a wrap-up of all the racing action on the Final Lap podcast.