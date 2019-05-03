Fallen Wyandotte County deputies added to Kansas Law Enforcement Memorial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOPEKA, Kan. -- The names of two Wyandotte County deputies killed in the line of duty have been added to the Kansas Law Enforcement Memorial in Topeka.

Friday's ceremony followed a candlelight vigil held Thursday night at the State Capitol.

Wyandotte County Deputies Theresa King and Patrick Rohrer were shot and killed in June not far from the courthouse and sheriff’s office. It happened in a transport bay while a suspect was being moved from court back to the jail.

Rohrer, 35, served seven years with the agency. King, 44, served the agency for 13 years. They were both parents; King had three children, and Rohrer had two.

Gov. Laura Kelly joined friends, family, legislators and law enforcement from around the state for the ceremony.

Among them was Wyandotte County Sheriff Don Ash, who said the deputies should never be forgotten, but days like this are rough.

"Remembering is hard. Remembering is difficult. It brings back a lot of those tough feelings," Ash said.

Sedgwick County Deputy Robert Kunze and two others killed a century ago were also honored, bringing the total of Kansas line of duty deaths to 286.