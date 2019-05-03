Function Junction’s recipes for chicken tacos with cabbage slaw and guacamole

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fiesta taco seasoning

Ingredients:

• 2 tablespoon chili powder

• 1 tablespoon cumin

• 1 teaspoon paprika

• 1 teaspoon salt

• 1 teaspoon garlic powder

• 1/2 teaspoon onion powder

• 1/2 teaspoon fine black pepper

• 1 teaspoon oregano, ground fine

• 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

• 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

• 1 teaspoon black pepper

• 1/2 teaspoon turmeric

Directions:

1. Mix all ingredients in a bowl.

2. Transfer to a spice jar and seal tightly.

3. Use seasoning for beef, chicken or pork.

Mary’s Guacamole

Ingredients:

• 4 avocados, pitted, scooped and mashed

• 1 lime, juiced

• 1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt

• 1/2 teaspoon fresh black pepper, coarse-ground

• 2 teaspoons fresh jalapeno, seeded and finely minced

• 1/2 cup red onion, finely diced

• 3 tablespoons fresh cilantro, chopped

• 1 Roma tomato, finely diced

• Dash Tabasco sauce or other favorite hot sauce (optional)

Directions:

1. In a medium bowl, mash together the avocados.

2. Add lime juice, salt and pepper. Mix in jalapeno, onion, cilantro and tomatoes. Add hot sauce if using.

3. Place in airtight bowl for 1 hour to allow flavors to meld or serve immediately with fresh tortilla chips.

4. About 10 ¼ cup servings.

Shredded Chicken Tacos with Cabbage Slaw

Ingredients:

For the slaw

• 1/2 cup very thinly sliced red onion

• 2 cups thinly sliced red cabbage

• 1/4 cup coarse chopped cilantro leaves

• fresh lime, rolled and juiced*

• 1 tablespoons olive oil

• 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

For the chicken

• 1-pound boneless, skinless chicken breast (about 2 half breasts)

• 1 tablespoon Fiesta Taco Seasoning (see recipe)

• 2 cup water

• 1/2 fresh lime, rolled and juiced*

• ½ teaspoon sugar

• 1 handful cilantro stems

• 1 tablespoon olive oil

• 1 medium onion sliced

• 2 cloves garlic, smashed

• 12 corn tortillas (hard or soft as you prefer)

• Mary’s Guacamole (see recipe)

• Fresh cilantro leaves

Directions:

1. Combine cabbage, lime juice, olive oil, and salt in a large bowl. Toss and let stand for 10 minutes.

2. Add onion and cilantro, then gently mix prior to serving.

3. Dry chicken with paper towels, removing all moisture. Sprinkle Fiesta Taco Seasoning over chicken breasts and rub in.

4. Add water, cilantro stems, lime juice, sugar and chicken to a 2qt saucepan or frypan and bring to a boil. Once at a boil, reduce to a simmer and cook for 10 minutes. Remove chicken from liquid, strain and reserve stock. Allow chicken to cool a bit, then shred chicken and set aside.

5. Heat olive oil in a large nonstick frypan to medium heat. Add garlic and onion and saute until translucent, about 5 minutes, do not allow to brown. Add shredded chicken and ½ cup of reserved stock and mix well. Reduce heat to low and cover. As stock is absorbed, add a bit more, so chicken does not dry. Add another teaspoon of Fiesta Taco Seasoning if you like more spice.

6. Heat tortillas according to package directions. Fill tortilla with chicken and top with slaw. Garnish with guacamole and cilantro.

* Limes should be a room temperature to maximize juice extraction. Gently roll the lime before slicing and juicing. This will break up the fiber and provide more juice.