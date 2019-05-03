I-29 could reopen early from Missouri to Iowa for Memorial Day, Iowa officials say

Posted 5:17 pm, May 3, 2019, by , Updated at 05:18PM, May 3, 2019

OMAHA, Neb. — Interstate 29 from northern Missouri to Iowa may reopen early for Memorial Day, according to the Omaha World-Herald.

Construction crews have made great progress at several places that received major damage from the March floods, said Scott Suhr, transportation planner for the Iowa Department of Transportation’s District 4 Office.

The area that may open includes: I-29 between the U.S. Highway 34 interchange near Glenwood and the Iowa-Missouri border, the Highway 34 connection between Glenwood and Bellevue, and I-29 north of the Crescent interchange, according to the World-Herald.

If all goes according to plan, I-29 would be open from Sioux City to Kansas City.

The World-Herald reports that the Missouri Department of Transportation will open its section of I-29 when Iowa does, said Adam Watson, area engineer for Missouri’s northwest district.

MoDOT has kept I-29 closed north of St. Joseph to limit access, not because of damage.

The World-Herald reports that June was the original target to reopen the interstate. A Memorial Day opening would beat that goal and provide a key connection to Kansas City and beyond in time for the big travel holiday.

