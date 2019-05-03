KCK’s Sumner Academy named top school in Kansas, one of the best in the US

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Sumner Academy consistently ranks among the top schools in the nation. This year, it's no different.

Earlier this week, the U.S. News and World Report released its list for top-ranked high schools, and Sumner Academy comes in at No. 55 nationally and first in Kansas.

The ranking is based off six different factors: college readiness, college curriculum breadth, math and reading proficiency, math and reading performance, under-served student performance and graduation rate.

Sumner's leaders say the ranking is a testament to how hard the kids and teachers work every day.

"Failure is not an option for the students, not saying in our other schools that that's an option. But when we look, we tell students where we need for them to be. I know that if you tell people what they need to do, that gives them a road map. Then they just follow the road map," KCK Superintendent Charles Foust said.

"They really care about each other. They car about the adults in the building. They care about their community," Sumner principal Steven Scraggs said. "They want to give back and do tremendous things. It shows every day when they come to school."

Nine metro schools rank in the top 10 in Kansas. Aside from Sumner, that list includes all five Blue Valley high schools, Shawnee Mission East, Olathe Northeast and Lawrence Free State.

Across the state line in Missouri, Smithville is ranked second. See the full Kansas and Missouri lists here.