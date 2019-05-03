Local veteran-owned company is looking to hire dozens of new employees

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A local moving company that is owned by veterans is looking to hire between 50 to 60 new employees as they head into their busy season.

Centurion Moving and Storage likes to hire former military workers whenever possible.

"The characteristics, the traits, skills, work ethic that come with being a former military person really plays into our hiring practice," company president Jason Christiansen said.

Christiansen went on to say don't worry, if you don't have a military background. You can still apply for one of the open positions.

To apply, just stop by their office, 75 Design Drive in North Kansas City. Be sure to take your social security card and a photo ID with you.

The company said they move a lot of military families. They anticipate they'll move at least 250 local military families between May and August this year.

The company is named after the Roman officers, Centurions, who would lead group of 100 men who were highly motivated, highly trained and proven warriors on the battlefield.