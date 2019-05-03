× Mizzou women’s basketball player steals the show at Kenny Chesney concert

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Country singer Kenny Chesney rocked Mizzou Arena Thursday, but it’s not his performance that everyone is talking about.

During the finale, Chesney invited injured Missouri women’s basketball, Akira Levy, on stage to help him sing, “She Thinks My Tractor’s Sexy.”

Levy, who was on crutches due to recovering from ACL surgery, shocked the crowd when she took the microphone and belted out the chorus.

The crowd went wild as Levy continued to sing and dance with Chesney.