‘Public Toilet Design’ and other bizarre book titles on display on Instagram

VANCOUVER, B.C. — Every library has some unusual finds – and now, some of the ones from a Canadian library are getting a worldwide audience.

An anonymous employee of the Vancouver Public Library is posting Instagram photos of some of the unusual titles in their collection.

Vancouver’s CTV says some are non-fiction, like “Try Not to Suck,” a biography of Chicago Cubs’ manager Joe Maddon. There are also how-to guides, like “How to Have the Latest Pant Styles,” “Raising Snails for Food” and “Successful Muskrat Farming.”

Then, there are just oddities like “Public Toilet Design”, “How to Convince Your Parents You Can Care for a Pet Tarantula”, and “The Otter of Death”.

You can see the collection on Instagram here. A warning: some of them are either not work-friendly, or are overly suggestive.