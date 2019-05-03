‘Ribs for kids’ returns to McGonigle’s Market to benefit local foster & adopted children

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Smokers are working overtime at a popular Kansas City meat market.

For the 16th year, McGonigle`s Market and the non-profit FosterAdopt Connect are teaming up for their annual ‘Ribs for Kids’ event.

All day Friday and Saturday, you can purchase a full slab of ribs for just $15. A portion of the proceeds help hundreds of foster and adopted children.

“It`s a great way to get information out to the Kansas City community about the needs of children who are right here in their own neighborhoods and backyards. We have been doing this a long time, it's always great," Lori Ross, with FosterAdopt Connect, said.

Ross said this is one of their top fundraisers of the year. They typically raise more than $30,000.

Ribs for Kids lasts until Saturday at 6 p.m.

If you can't make it to the event, you can donate year-round by visiting the FosterAdopt Connect Website.