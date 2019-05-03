Teens ready to glow at Children’s Mercy Hospital’s second prom for patients

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Friday night is a special night for dozens of metro teens, many who have spent most of the year, and in some cases most of their lives, in and out of the hospital.

For the second year in a row, there will be a group of teens who can't wait to walk inside the hospital doors to do something they didn't think they would be able to: Go to prom.

Children's Mercy is hosting this special prom for those patients that have had to or will miss their school's prom due to illness or treatment. Last year's event was the first and had about 25 patients and their dates take part, including a few players from Sporting KC. The theme this year is "Let's Glow" and the attendance may be close to 80.

FOX4 spoke to prom coordinators as they prepared for the big night.

"We invite ages 13 and up. We don’t just want to do prom age because we know those younger teenagers that could be a pretty important event as well," volunteer program coordinator Trista Williams said.

"Because it was our first prom, we had patients and parents do surveys and many of those came back saying ‘I didn’t feel well enough to go to my prom’ or ‘My prom was two weeks ago and I was in the hospital.’ So many of the kids, what we provided last year was their high school prom."

The limos should start arriving after 5 p.m. with the prom set for 6 o'clock.