Two teens, already charged in pool hall murder, charged in another Raytown homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two KC teens already charged in a Raytown pool hall murder are now facing charges in another Raytown homicide.

Kaci Cox, 17, and Logan England, 19, have each been charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the 2018 death of Makayla Brooks.

Brooks died at just 17 years old when she was shot and killed inside a home near Blue Ridge Boulevard and Sterling at about 1 a.m. in October 2018.

Court documents released Friday say Brooks was asleep on the couch when England allegedly came into the Raytown home and shot her four times. England fled the home, court records say.

Cox told investigators she showed England where Brooks lived, drove him there, waited in the car and then drove him from the scene.

When police arrived, Brooks was pronounced dead, and investigators found shell casings in the home.

Multiple witnesses told detectives England shot Brooks, court documents say. Cox and a witness also said England shot the 17-year-old because he believed “snitched” on a mutual friend who had been arrested.

Cox and England are two of the four teens charged in another deadly Raytown shooting that happened in March and left Riley McCrackin dead outside a Raytown pool hall.

In that shooting, England is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal murder; Cox is facing second-degree murder and armed criminal murder charges.

Sgt. Bill Lowe with Missouri State Highway Patrol told FOX4 that Cox and England were on their radar in their investigation of Brooks murder, but the substantive information they needed to submit a case against them came after the pool hall murder.

Cox remains in custody on a $250,000 bond; England’s bond has now been set at $350,000.