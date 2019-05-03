× ‘You. Me. Madden’: Patrick Mahomes is looking for someone to go head-to-head with on Madden 20

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Attention, gamers. If you’ve ever dreamed of playing video games with Kansas City Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes, you finally have a chance to make that a reality.

Mahomes, who is on the cover of EA Sports’ Madden NFL 20, partnered with Omaze to make this happen. You can choose how many entries you want to purchase for the contest. They range from 100 entries for just $10 to 50,000 entries for $5,000.

All the money raised will go to Mahomes’ new foundation 15 and The Mahomies. According to the foundation’s website, they’re, “dedicated to improving the lives of children by supporting initiatives that focus on health, wellness & communities in need of resources.”

“I am truly excited to announce the establishment of 15 and the Mahomies Foundation,” Patrick Mahomes said when the foundation launced. “It is my hope that the foundation will make a significant and positive difference in the lives of children.”

The foundation will then use the funds to support 15 youth charitable initiatives that focus on academics, science, the arts, classroom supplies, athletics, children with disabilities, after-school programs.

One lucky winner and a friend will get to spend the day with Mahomes before the game is released. Flights and hotel will be included.

Click or tap here to get your entries.