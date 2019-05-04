Central Kansas undersheriff who was shot returns home

Posted 9:39 pm, May 4, 2019, by , Updated at 09:38PM, May 4, 2019

STERLING, Kan. — A central Kansas undersheriff is out of the hospital after being shot Monday by a man who also shot a sheriff and then killed his father before killing himself.

Rice County Sheriff Bryant Evans said Undersheriff Chad Murphy was released Friday from a Wichita hospital. He returned to Sterling with a police escort as crowds lined the streets to cheer him.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says Murphy was shot Monday while trying to stop a car driven by 37-year-old David Madden in Sterling.

Sheriff Evans was shot in the leg during a later standoff at Madden’s father’s home in Raymond.

Authorities believe Madden fatally shot his father, 65-year-old Thomas Madden, and then died of a self-inflicted gunshot.

Madden was a suspect in the 2015 disappearance of Megan Foglesong, who is still missing.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.