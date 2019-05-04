× “Hamilton” organizers warn of scams ahead of ticket sale

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tickets for “Hamilton” in Kansas City aren’t on sale yet — and promoters want to make sure fans aren’t scammed.

The American Theatre Guild says the only authorized sellers of tickets for “Hamilton” are:

Through the box office at the Music Hall (inside of Municipal Auditorium)

Through Ticketmaster online

Over the phone at (800) 745-3000

“Hamilton” fans have already been asked to go through a screening process to stop scalpers, and those approved fans will be able to purchase their tickets online at 10:00am on Monday, May 6. In-person sales to the general public will also begin at that time at the Music Hall. Phone tickets will not be sold on Monday.

The Guild warns that secondary ticketing sites may not have legitimate tickets, leaving fans disappointed when they arrive for the show.

They also ask fans not to post photos of their tickets with the barcode or ticket number showing – as scammers can use those to create counterfeit tickets.

Tickets range from $71 – $195, with a select number of $435 premium seats available.