Kansas health departments warns of fake STD notifications

Posted 9:14 pm, May 4, 2019, by , Updated at 09:13PM, May 4, 2019

WICHITA, Kan. — A health department in southwest Kansas says a prankster spoofed its number to falsely notify people that they may have contracted a sexually transmitted disease.

The Finney County Health Department said in a Facebook post that the calls are “NOT FROM US!” The post says the department would never discuss private health information in recordings and would always ask permission to discuss sensitive health information over the phone.

The department says the call consists of someone informing residents that they’ve been identified as possibly having a sexually transmitted disease or as having contact with someone who has an STD.

