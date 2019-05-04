× Man shot in head in KCK while playing basketball with daughter

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — One man was shot Saturday night while playing basketball with his daughter.

Police and EMS were called to a reported shooting near 4th and Edgerton around 6:45 p.m.

According to the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office, a man was playing basketball with his daughter when he was approached by three suspects and began fighting. The daughter then ran for help.

The sheriff’s office said the victim was taken to an area hospital with a confirmed gunshot to the head and injuries believed to be life threatening.

No suspect information is available at this time. It is unknown at this time the relationship between the suspects and the victim.

The incident remains under investigation at this time.

Anyone with information can call the TIPS HOTLINE at 816-474-8477.