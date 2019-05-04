Widower gives space to benefit KC nonprofit The Whole Person in wife’s memory

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A local nonprofit that helps people with disabilities wrapped up its second annual rummage sale.

The Whole Person hosted the sale at Remodel Moore located on Gillham Road near 31st Street in Kansas City.

The items, which ranged from $2 up to $200, included books, clothes, furniture and antiques. They all were donated from the community and will help The Whole Person pay for services they provide to people with disabilities.

"Everyone's really into Marie Kondo right now, so this past spring everyone was purging stuff and getting rid of stuff that no longer sparked joy for them. So come and find something that sparks joy in you," Lea Klepees with The Whole Person said.

The owner of Remodel Moore, Kevin Moore, offered the space to the Whole Person for free when he heard they needed a space to hold their event. Moore lost his wife, Jacque, last year to a rare cancer. The disease caused Jaque to have mobility issues as her condition worsened.

Moore said he heard about the Whole Person through a radio advertisement, and admired the work they do because of what he watched his wife experience. She never directly benefited from the organization, but Moore says he knows people just like her are helped each day through them.

"It's really touching to be able to help an organization that had an impact in my life," Moore said. "To be able to give my space to an organization to help raise money for a program to help people in my wife's condition that just need an extra hand, or just need some assistance to function in the rest of the world."

Moore closed his offices Thursday through Saturday for the event to take place.

Last year, the organization raised $5,000 through the event. All items that weren't sold through the rummage sale were donated to two KCMO nonprofit thrift stores to spread the wealth.