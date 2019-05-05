28-year-old Kansas man killed after motorcycle strikes SUV in Miami County

Posted 7:25 pm, May 5, 2019, by

PAOLA, Kan. — A 28-year-old Kansas man is dead following a crash Sunday afternoon involving a motorcycle and an SUV.

The crash was reported just before 1 p.m. on 319th Street, west of Victory Road, according to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said the driver of a motorcycle was heading east on 319th Street when he lost control, entered the westbound lane and struck a 2014 Ford Explorer travelling west.

The motorcyclist, identified as 28-year-old Trenton Allen Myrick, of Pleasanton, Kansas, was pronounced dead at the scene.

One person inside the SUV was taken to an area hospital as a precaution, according to the sheriff’s office. The other person inside was not reported to be injured.

The Miami County and the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.

Google Map for coordinates 38.548670 by -94.826477.

