28-year-old Kansas man killed after motorcycle strikes SUV in Miami County

PAOLA, Kan. — A 28-year-old Kansas man is dead following a crash Sunday afternoon involving a motorcycle and an SUV.

The crash was reported just before 1 p.m. on 319th Street, west of Victory Road, according to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said the driver of a motorcycle was heading east on 319th Street when he lost control, entered the westbound lane and struck a 2014 Ford Explorer travelling west.

The motorcyclist, identified as 28-year-old Trenton Allen Myrick, of Pleasanton, Kansas, was pronounced dead at the scene.

One person inside the SUV was taken to an area hospital as a precaution, according to the sheriff’s office. The other person inside was not reported to be injured.

The Miami County and the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.