Domestic violence incident leads to shooting in south Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police say a domestic violence situation lead to a shooting Sunday afternoon.

The shooting was reported around 4:15 p.m. near Fairlane Dr. and Belmont Ave.

The victim who was shot was taken to an area hospital with injuries believed to be life-threatening.

Police on scene tell FOX4 no one has been taken into custody at this time.

The incident remains under investigation at this time. FOX4 will continue to keep you updated as new information becomes available.