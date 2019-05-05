× Fire department finds body while investigating house fire in KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — While investigating a house fire in the Northland Sunday afternoon, authorities discovered a body.

Fire crews responded to the house fire just before 5 p.m. on NE Poe Street, just north of NE 54th Street.

When crews arrived on scene they could see smoke showing from the house. When they got inside the home they located the body.

Police said they first responded to the home after sound of gunshots were reported.

A man who was at the home is being questioned by detectives.

The identity of the deceased has not been released at this time.

The cause of death is under investigation as well as the cause of the fire.

