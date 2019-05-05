‘I’m blessed to be here’: Chiefs RB Darwin Thompson has big plans on and off the field

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City Chiefs Running Back Darwin Thompson is shorter than most players, but he says it helps him.

"I don't have much to tackle and I make a lot of people miss."

He has an interesting back story.

"Being from Oklahoma, I mean in general, being from Oklahoma people think we ride horses on the street. Overlooked, underrated, I'm blessed to be here. It's the perfect situation," Thompson said.

"I don't do it so much for the people that doubt me, but more for the people that are inspired by me, it's much more than just me."

He played JC at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M before heading to play at Utah State for a year. He's ready to play wherever on the field.

"I know at this level I'll have to play special teams and I pride myself on that because football was taken away from me for a little bit and now I fell that much more in love with the game," Thompson said. "When I met Coach Andy Reid, I was like, this is a hall of fame coach. And just to be in his system and to see what he did with other guys at the running back position, I'm very blessed."

He's listed at 5'8", but pretty strong, listed at 200 pounds. He says he enjoyed working out in high school so he could be a running back instead of playing defense. The coaching staff is impressed with his ability as well.

"He's real tall, but he's rocked up together real good and he's got great quickness and his center of gravity from moving around is very low," Reid said.

Also impressive, his plans for life off the field.

"People with single mothers, things like that, you know, I plan to give back," Thompson said. "I had soccer cleats when I first started playing, the next season I wore those same pairs of cleats, so when I have enough money I want to buy that first pair of cleats for kids that come to my camps. I definitely plan on giving back to the kids."