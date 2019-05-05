KCK neighbor thinks of own kids after man shot while shooting hoops with daughter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- A dad shooting hoops with his daughter was shot Saturday night at a park in Kansas City, Kansas. A neighbor whose thinking of his own little kids said the violence needs to stop.

"Somebody's baby may not have her father anymore," neighbor Terrance Herviey said.

Herviey Lives across the street from Edgerton Park where crime scene tape surrounded the basketball court.

The Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office said a man was shot in the head while playing basketball with his daughter.

"They had to use water hose from the fire truck to clean blood off the basketball court," Herviey said.

The man was approached by three suspects and began fighting, according to authorities. The daughter then ran for help.

"It hit hard for me because that baby's five, my baby is six," Herviey said.

Herviey said he's only been to this court twice in the last two years, and keeps his four kids away from the park for this exact reason. He's driven the streets and lived in this neighborhood on and off for the last 30 years. He said the violence has only gotten worse.

"I've gotten used to it over the years and it shouldn't be that way," Herviey said. "You shouldn't be used to constant violence and constant worry about whether somethings going to happen right out side your front door."

Herviey said he wants to see a change like more police presence around. But he isn't hopeful unless more help finds its way to the area.

"You pretty much can bet your bottom dollar it's going to happen again," Herviey said. "You just try to protect your family and go on about your business."

The sheriff’s office said the victim was taken to an area hospital with a confirmed gunshot to the head and injuries believed to be life threatening.

No suspect information is available at this time. It is unknown at this time the relationship between the suspects and the victim.

The incident remains under investigation at this time.

Anyone with information can call the TIPS HOTLINE at 816-474-8477.

