Motorcyclist dies following crash in Eudora

EUDORA, Kan. — One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Douglas County, Kansas.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash involving a motorcycle around 5 p.m. Saturday.

The sheriff’s office said the driver of the motorcycle was westbound in the 2300 block of N1400 Road when they left the roadway. Officials said the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet when he crashed.

He was taken to a Kansas City area hospital where he died from his injuries.

The name of the victim is not being released until family is notified.

The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate the cause of the crash.