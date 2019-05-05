× Shooting in Clinton leaves one dead

CLINTON, Mo. — Police in Clinton are investigating a shooting that happened late Saturday evening that resulted in the death of a 24-year-old man from Warsaw, MO.

According to the Clinton Police Department, officers and Henry County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a shooting near the 500 block of South Carter Street shortly before 9 p.m. Responding officers and deputies discovered Jonathan Joseph Nahrstedt, who had been shot multiple times, and attempted life saving measures. Nahrstedt was transported to Golden Valley Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Police officers arrested a 21-year-old man at the scene, and detained him at the Henry County Jail on a 24 hours investigative hold while the investigation continues. No formal charges have been filed at this time.