Snake with three eyes found in Australia

AUSTRALIA — Sneaking up on this snake would probably be hard for any animal to do. This rare reptile actually has three eyes.

Rangers for the Northern Territory Parks and Wildlife Commission in Australia found the young snake on a highway near the small town of Humpty Doo.

The commission posted online that their first thought was the snake may have had two separate heads at one point that were forged together. But they say an x-ray revealed the snake has one skull with an additional eye socket and the third eye actually words.