18-year-old Lee’s Summit man charged in recent shooting surrenders to authorities

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Police said an 18-year-old Lee’s Summit man who faces charges related to a shooting that seriously injured another person last week has surrendered to authorities.

Derrick C. Davis is charged with one count of first degree assault and one count of armed criminal action. His bond was set at $20,000.

Anyone with information related to the incident can call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-8477.

The shooting happened around 7 a.m. last Monday along Northeast Ridgeview Drive near Northeast Chestnut Street. Police said the victim had serious but non life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are still trying to determine what led up to the shooting.