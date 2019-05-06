Amy Schumer and husband welcome ‘royal baby’ boy

Hours after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced the birth of their son, another royal announcement was made.

Actress and comedian Amy Schumer posted on Instagram Monday, “10:55 pm last night. Our royal baby was born,” with a photo of proud dad and husband Chris Fischer leaning down to kiss Amy as she holds their boy.

The 37-year-old first-time mom announced the pregnancy in October.

She has since publicly documented her rough journey to motherhood on social media.

Amy suffered from hyperemesis during her pregnancy, which has symptoms that include severe nausea and vomiting.

Last night, on the way to the hospital to give birth, Amy Schumer snuck onto the site of the MET gala red carpet to take photos. 😂 pic.twitter.com/BufzF8nNn7 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) May 6, 2019

Her Instagram post was a nod to Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan, who announced birth of their son Monday morning.

Congratulations to Amy and her husband on their new arrival.