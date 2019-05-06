Stay Weather Aware Monday

Bail bondsman shoots man Monday morning at Topeka motel

Posted 12:22 pm, May 6, 2019, by , Updated at 12:21PM, May 6, 2019

Photo Courtesy: Will Hartner/KSNT News

TOPEKA, Kan. — Authorities say a bail bondsman has shot and wounded a man while attempting to serve a felony warrant at a Topeka motel.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the man was transported Monday to a hospital with injuries that weren’t believed to be life-threatening.

Police spokesman Lt. Andrew Beightel says that when the bail bondsman attempted to make an arrest at the Travels Inn motel, the suspect attacked him with a large metal object. Beightel says the bondsman then fired in self-defense, striking the suspect once. No information was provided about why the suspect was the subject of a felony warrant.

The investigation is ongoing and no charges have been filed against the bondsman. Beightel says bail bondsmen “do have legal right to apprehend the suspects they go after.”

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.