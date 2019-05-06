Body found in KC house fire being investigated as homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police said they are now investigating an incident in which a body was discovered during a house fire Sunday as a homicide.

A suspect is in custody, according to police, and charges are expected shortly.

Police have still not identified the male victim at this time.

Fire crews responded to the house fire just before 5 p.m. Sunday on NE Poe Street, just north of NE 54th Street.

When crews arrived on scene they could see smoke showing from the house. When they got inside the home they located the body.

Police said they first responded to the home after sound of gunshots were reported.

A man who was at the home was being questioned by detectives.

Anyone with information that can help police with this crime can call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-8477.