Bud Light creates special edition rainbow bottles to show support for LGBTQ+ community

ST. LOUIS — Bud Light and GLAAD are teaming up to create rainbow aluminum bottles for Pride Month in support of the LGBTQ+ community, according to a news release.

According to the release, the bottles will not only hit store shelves, they’ll also be available at bars.

The bottles will make their debut at the GLAAD Media Awards in New York City. Then the’ll be shipped out to bars so they can be sold at the end of the month.

Bud Light will donate $1 to GLADD, up to $150,000, for each case of rainbow bottles sold from May 27 through June 30.

“Bud Light has been a supporter of the LGBTQ+ community since the 80s and we are excited to continue our long-standing partnership with GLAAD by collaborating with them on this new commemorative bottle that celebrates the LGBTQ+ community and everything GLAAD does to support it,” Vice President of Marketing for Bud Light Andy Goeler said in the news release. “The way we see it, our beer is for everyone to enjoy, so we are looking forward to seeing Pride bottles at bars throughout the month of June and beyond.”