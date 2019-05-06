Fleeing driver causes Kansas crash that kills woman, girl

WICHITA, Kan. — Authorities say a fleeing driver has caused a Wichita crash that killed a 70-year-old woman and 12-year-old girl.

The Wichita Eagle reports that the 24-year-old woman sped off Sunday afternoon in a stolen BMW sport utility vehicle with police in pursuit. Police officer Kevin Wheeler said in a statement that she then collided about 1 mile later with a car and another SUV at an intersection.

Police say the 70-year-old was behind the wheel of the car when she was killed. The 12-year-old was thrown from the vehicle.

The crash critically injured another passenger in the car and seriously injured the driver of the SUV that was hit. The fleeing motorist and her passenger also were taken to a hospital.

The crash is under investigation.