Hundreds head out to KU hospital Monday for skin cancer screening

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- About 225 people are headed to the University of Kansas hospital Monday for the largest skin cancer screening program in the metro area.

Doctors say Melanoma Monday can be a life saver.

The sunny weekend that just passed had a lot of people outdoors.

And too much sun causes melanoma, which can be deadly if it's not detected early.

In the last four years, dermatologists at this skin cancer screening say about one out of five patients were found to have abnormalities on their skin that required further investigation.

Too often doctors say people don't take serious changes to their skin.

"Melanoma is one of the most deadly and unfortunately one of the most fast growing cancers in the United States, " Dr. Daniel Aires said, head of dermatology for the University of Kansas Health System. "This year melanoma is on track to kill 10,000 Americans. The tragedy is, if caught early, it really is preventable."

Aires recommends looking for a sunscreen that contains zinc, a natural ingredient that he says is better for you than relying on chemicals to block out the sun's rays.

He also said if you notice any new or unusually shaped mole on your skin you should have it checked out.

It's important to note that damaging rays from the sun can reach you even on cloudy days.

For more information on having your skin screened, call 913-588-4719