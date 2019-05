× Lil Wayne and Blink-182 are coming to town in September

BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. — Lil Wayne and Blink-182 are coming to Bonner Springs in September.

Providence Medical Center Amphitheater announced the concert Monday.

The co-headliners will be in Kansas City with special guest Neck Deep on Monday, Sept. 9.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, May 10 at 10 a.m.