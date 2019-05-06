Man running 50 5k’s in 50 states to promote mental health plans KCMO stop

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A Wisconsin man is on a mission to break the stigma surrounding mental health.

Adel Korkor has created the Five Fifty Run/Walk Series to spread awareness from one coast to the other.

“It’s strenuous, it’s hard to run across all 50 states in 50 days, but it pales compared to the struggles and the challenges that an individual have with mental health issues because they have to live with it every single minute of the day,” said Adel Korkor to Wichita’s KSNW.

Korkor said he will finish all 50 faces in June. He will race in Kansas City on Wednesday, 15th. You can register here.