Old Quindaro Museum in KCK need public’s help for funding much needed repairs

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- The Old Quindaro Museum is rich with history, but in need of some tender love and care. The first thing on the to-do list is raising money to repair the roof.

"We've got damage in the ceiling," Museum Curator and President Anthony Hope said.

Hope said the museum was the first house in the Quindaro area to have running water and electricity. It was built in 1910 and now houses the only African-American museum in Wyandotte County.

"The first thing we have them do is sign in," Hope said.

You'll learn about the legacy of those who were able to free themselves from the bondage of slavery during the Pre-Civil War era.

"This was the home of John Walker who was the caretaker of Western University," Hope explained. "Which was one of the first black institutions of learning west of the Mississippi."

Above the photos and artifacts dating back to 1856, the ceiling is non-existent in some spots.

"It makes me almost want to cry," Hope said. "I know somebody can help us with this."

Hope said the museum runs off volunteers and donations.

"It would be a shame if we would have to move or close down," Hope said.

They need the public's help in funding repairs, so there isn't a piece of history missing.

"This is a labor of love," Hope said. "The repairs are important to educate the youth and community of our rich history of Quindaro, which has been made a commemorative site by Congress and the United States Government."

