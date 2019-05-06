Stay Weather Aware Monday

One person killed in rollover crash near 34th and Metropolitan in KCK

Posted 2:49 pm, May 6, 2019, by , Updated at 03:06PM, May 6, 2019

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — One person has died Monday afternoon in a rollover crash in KCK, officials say.

KCK Police Chief Terry Zeigler said in a tweet the deadly crash happened near 34th Street and Metropolitan around 2:15 p.m.

A KCK Fire Department spokesperson said one person was also taken to the hospital.

Heavy rescue crews were called to the area, so officials are asking drivers to avoid the area.

It’s not clear what caused the crash. FOX4 has a crew headed to the scene and will update this story when more information is confirmed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.