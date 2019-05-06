× One person killed in rollover crash near 34th and Metropolitan in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — One person has died Monday afternoon in a rollover crash in KCK, officials say.

KCK Police Chief Terry Zeigler said in a tweet the deadly crash happened near 34th Street and Metropolitan around 2:15 p.m.

A KCK Fire Department spokesperson said one person was also taken to the hospital.

Heavy rescue crews were called to the area, so officials are asking drivers to avoid the area.

It’s not clear what caused the crash. FOX4 has a crew headed to the scene and will update this story when more information is confirmed.