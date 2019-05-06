Overland Park Girl Scout troop pays it forward in memory of fellow scout who suddenly died

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- An Overland Park Girl Scout troop wanted to honor a friend, a classmate and a fellow Girl Scout who died suddenly. So they decided to pay it forward in her name.

Troop 1127 nominated Cornerstones of Care for the FOX4 Pay-It-Forward Award and $400.

"We wanted to help foster kids feel like they could have someone who cared for them," one of the troop members said.

Cornerstones of Care said they plan to use the $400 to buy birthday gifts for the foster children they care for.

"To have someone reach out to them and give them an opportunity to celebrate and to feel loved," Leah Crane with Cornerstones of Care said. "It’s huge, it’s incredible and it helps them heal. It helps them know that there are people in the community that really care about them."

