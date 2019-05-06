× ‘The king of country music’ George Strait is coming to KC in January

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — ‘The king of country music’ George Strait is coming to Kansas City.

The singer announced the rare concert performance Monday.

Strait will bring his “Strait to the Heartland” show to town Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, May 17 at 10 a.m.

You can win a pair of tickets before you can buy them. FOX4 will be giving away a pair of tickets valued at $100 each on Tuesday, May 14.

One night only…The King of Country returns to Kansas City! @GeorgeStrait is back at #SprintCenter on Jan. 25, 2020. ’Strait to the Heartland’ tickets on sale May 17 at 10 a.m. More info: https://t.co/COaIRzzYVm pic.twitter.com/8xbpSWQmEM — Sprint Center (@SprintCenter) May 6, 2019