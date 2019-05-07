× 18-year-old dies, seven injured after shooting at school outside Denver

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — One teen is dead and at least seven others are injured Tuesday following a shooting at STEM school in Colorado.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says an 18-year-old male student was killed in the shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch after two students opened fire Tuesday in the Denver suburb school.

Sheriff Tony Spurlock said two suspects are in custody, and they do not believe there are additional suspects.

Spurlock said the pair walked into the STEM School Highlands Ranch and began shooting students in two classrooms. Within minutes, deputies at a nearby sheriff’s department substation entered the school and arrested the two suspects after a struggle.

“As officers were arriving at the school, they could still hear gunshots,” Douglas County Undersheriff Holly Nicholson-Kluth said.

“I have to believe that the quick response of the officers that got inside that school helped save lives,” Spurlock said.

He did not identify the suspects, but said they are an adult and a minor who were not previously known to authorities. Authorities planned to search their homes and a vehicle at the school, he said.

The shooting comes nearly three weeks after neighboring Littleton marked the grim 20th anniversary of the Columbine school massacre that killed 13 people. The two schools are separated by about 7 miles in adjacent communities south of Denver.

“Tragically, this community and those surrounding it know all too well these hateful and horrible acts of violence,” White House spokesman Judd Deere said in a statement.

President Donald Trump had been briefed on the shooting and was in touch with state and local officials, Deere said.

The STEM School Highlands Ranch is a public charter school with more than 1,850 students in kindergarten through 12th grades.