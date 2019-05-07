63-year-old Missouri man killed after being struck by semi on I-70 in Lafayette County

BATES CITY, Mo. — A Missouri man has died after being hit by a semi late Monday night in Lafayette County.

The incident was reported just before 11:30 p.m. on eastbound Interstate 70, just east of Bates City, Missouri, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The highway patrol said a pedestrian, identified as 63-year-old William C. Dravenstott, of Bates City, was kneeling in the center of the roadway when he was struck by the semi.

Dravenstott was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the semi was not injured.

