× Chipman Road shut down at Olive Street as police try to contact armed suspect inside home

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Police in Lee’s Summit shut down Chipman Road in both directions Tuesday morning.

Sgt. Chris Depue told FOX4 just before 8 a.m. there is an armed suspect inside a home right at Chipman Road and Olive Street.

“Our SWAT team is headed over there now with our armored vehicle to attempt contact with the suspect,” Sgt. Depue added.

There is no word yet on when Chipman will reopen.

Chipman Road is currently shut down in both directions. WB lanes at Douglas; EB lanes at NW Donovan Rd. Police handling a disturbance call in the area. No time estimate for the closure. pic.twitter.com/6T87Zayewt — Lees Summit Police (@LSPDPIO) May 7, 2019