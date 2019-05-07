Code Ninjas’ Summer Camp Sweepstakes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Your kids could become Code Ninjas!
Code Ninjas believes that kids gain vital skills while having a blast, when they learn to code through their engaging game-based curriculum that teaches them teamwork, logic, math, and problem solving.
Enter below through May 16th for the chance to win a week at a Code Ninjas camp of your choice for a child ages 7-14. Camps run from June 3rd to August 5th at the Lenexa and Leawood locations.
Camp options:
|-Game Builders’ Club
|-Roblox Create
|-Beginning Javascript
|-Robopro: Beginners
|-Minecraft Create
|-Browse & Build
|-Code Drones
|-App Builders’ Club