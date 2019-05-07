Code Ninjas’ Summer Camp Sweepstakes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. —  Your kids could become Code Ninjas!

Code Ninjas believes that kids gain vital skills while having a blast, when they learn to code through their engaging game-based curriculum that teaches them teamwork, logic, math, and problem solving.

Enter below through May 16th for the chance to win a week at a Code Ninjas camp of your choice for a child ages 7-14. Camps run from June 3rd to August 5th at the Lenexa and Leawood locations.

Camp options:

-Game Builders’ Club -Roblox Create
-Beginning Javascript -Robopro: Beginners
-Minecraft Create -Browse & Build
-Code Drones -App Builders’ Club

 

