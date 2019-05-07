Former William Jewell student sues college, alleging they could have prevented sexual assault

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LIBERTY, Mo. -- A former William Jewell College student is suing the school, claiming violations of Title IX protections, liability and negligence.

The plaintiff, only named A.P. in the suit, first enrolled at William Jewell in Liberty, in the fall of 2017, and lived in an on-campus dorm building.

That same fall, a student referenced as Z.P. in the suit, enrolled at William Jewell and was recruited to play on the football team.

Court records allege William Jewell should have known when signing Z.P. that he had "committed a sexual act sufficient to violate his high school's policies" and was forced to complete his education at an alternative school.

In September 2017, just weeks after school began, the lawsuit alleges Z.P. took video through a window, without permission, of two students having sexual intercourse. Court documents say the video was later sent to one of the persons in the video, several players on the football team, and was shared on Snapchat.

Students depicted in the video brought their concerns to a residential director and residential adviser in their dorm. Those people reported the incident to the college's anti-harassment and Title IX coordinator.

However, the lawsuit claims Z.P. wasn't removed from campus and remained there until approximately three weeks later -- when A.P. was raped.

According to published reports, William Jewell College crime statistics show four rapes were reported on-campus in the prior year. The lawsuit alleges despite those incidents, no new security measures were implemented to prevent sexual assaults, "creating a dangerous condition."

The evening of September 30, 2017, which was William Jewell's homecoming, the suit says A.P. and her roommate returned to their dorm after the festivities. They saw Z.P. sitting on a stairwell. He followed the women into their room.

The lawsuit alleges as they entered the room, Z.P. "grabbed the plaintiff's buttocks". A.P. told Z.P. to stop touching her, and that she wasn't interested in sexual intercourse with him.

He allegedly jumped on a bunk bed in the room, and the girls told him he could stay and watch a movie with them, nothing more. As they watched the movie, Z.P. allegedly grabbed A.P.'s breasts, and again she told him to stop and that she was not interested in sex.

Later in the evening, the lawsuit plaintiff fell asleep in her room. At some point in the night, she awoke and realized her blanket was unrolled, she was undressed and Z.P. began forcibly having intercourse with her.

The plaintiff tried to shove him away, but was not strong enough and faded in and out of consciousness. Multiple times during the alleged assault, the plaintiff says she shouted, "No! Stop! I don't want this!"

The plaintiff went to the hospital for a medical exam and reported the incident to Liberty Police.

The lawsuit plaintiff alleges she was repeatedly harassed through posts on an anonymous messenger app and by other students who pounded on her dorm shouting, "We're going to do you like Z.P. did you."

During William Jewell's investigation of the alleged sexual assault, Z.P. was placed on a partial interim suspension, terms of which included his inability to attend any campus sponsored event. He's accused of violating those terms by attending a movie screening off-campus, sponsored by the college.

Court records indicated William Jewell found Z.P. found evidence the plaintiff had been raped, groped and that Z.P. had violated his partial interim suspension.

On November 14, 2017, administrators permanently expelled him and fined Z.P. $2,000, money that was supposed to fund counseling for the victim.

The plaintiff met with William Jewell administrators following Z.P.'s expulsion. The suit alleges administrators directed her to not speak to anyone about the rape, William Jewell's investigation or handling of the case. Doing so would be considered "grounds for dismissal." She would only be permitted to speak about the assault with a medical professional or therapist.

The lawsuit asserts William Jewell had authority to do something to address sexual assault on campus, but did nothing, and as a result, the plaintiff was denied access to educational opportunities and benefits.

The suit also claims a long list of ways the college was negligent in its prevention, by not following its own policies to check dorm rooms for un-permitted visitors, and that after the video recording incident, did not take immediate actions to discipline Z.P., allowing him to stay on-campus and on the football team, for weeks.

The suit seeks a jury trial and financial damages.

William Jewell said it has not formally been served with the suit yet, but will file a response when that happens.

It issued the following statement to FOX4:

"While federal privacy laws limit our ability to comment on the specifics of this case, the College believes it took the appropriate steps in this matter in compliance with the law. The safety and security of our students is our top priority. We have a zero-tolerance policy related to sexual misconduct and have a comprehensive Title IX program in place that guides our response to any incident or allegation. As part of our commitment to our students, we also have support services and counseling available, mandatory training for faculty, staff, and students, and a strong partnership with the Liberty Police Department. William Jewell College believes we all have a responsibility to work every day to eliminate sexual misconduct from our campus and maintain a safe and healthy environment."

We also asked Liberty Police about the status of its investigation into the allegations The department told FOX4 the following:

“The case was investigated and presented to the Clay County Prosecutor's office, and prosecution was subsequently declined. Accordingly, this case is a closed record per Missouri Sunshine Law.”

If you or someone you know has been the victim of a sexual assault, you can call MOCSA’s 24/7 Crisis Line at (816) 531-0233.