FOX4 and KCPD team up to surprise local veteran in need with new lift recliner

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Rob Reddick says he’s never won anything in his life, but he's always believed he had angels looking out for him.

That’s why the 67-year-old Vietnam War veteran shed tears of joy after the surprise delivery of a new lift recliner to his home in south Kansas City.

“It’s very heartwarming to know that somebody, somewhere still has a heart, that gives and cares,” Reddick said. “Thank you very much!”

Reddick has a heart condition that makes sleeping and reclining difficult.

Marla DePriest, a social worker with the Kansas City Police Department, knew that finding Reddick an automatic lift recliner would help him with his mobility and circulation. But she wasn’t sure where the department would find a lift recliner for Reddick.

She mentioned Reddick’s predicament to FOX4’s Loren Halifax who promised to see if something could be done.

“I called Loren and she said, ‘Let me see what I can do,'" DePriest said. “Then Loren called back and said, ‘I can do it.'"

Halifax and FOX4 reached out to Greg Crowley with Crowley Furniture & Mattress who was happy to pitch in with a lift recliner worth $1,400.

“Someone was in need, someone that, you know, they felt was deserving of some help," he said. "We were more than willing to come to his aid and see what we could come up with."

On Tuesday, Reddick got his new lift recliner. See the surprise delivery in the video player above.

A neighbor called KCPD recently to check on Reddick, which set Tuesday’s chain of events into motion.

A good reminder to look out for your neighbors and, for Reddick, confirmation of something he’s always believed in his heart.

“The Lord said he’d place angels to watch over me,” Reddick said. “And I want to thank every angel here. And I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart.”