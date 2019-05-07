Kansas City parks board approves putting portions of four parks up for sale

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- It appears Kansas City voters will decide this summer whether they want to get rid of one park and portions of three others.

Kansas City's Board of Parks and Recreation Commissioners unanimously approved putting 54 acres of park land up for sale. The biggest portion: 36 acres of Hodge Park that is now home to the Northern Knights R/C Airfield. Commissioners say North Kansas City Schools need the space for a new school.

"It's going to connect people to have a school there and bring those people to utilize the amenities that are in the park," Board President Mary Jane Judy said.

They also would get rid all of Belvidere Park, which is now behind locked gates of the now closed Choteau Courts off Independence Avenue and portions of Van Brunt and Lykins Square Park.

Land across from what most people view as Van Brunt Park could be used to build a playground at a neighboring school. Homes could also be built on the less than an acre across from Lykins Square at 7th and Norton Avenue.

"Our whole thing is partnerships. All of these just make better higher use of the land than open green space," Judy said.

If the Kansas City Council approves the parks plan this week, the potential land sales will go on the ballot Aug. 6.

Hear more about the proposed plans in the video above.